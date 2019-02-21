Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site

A man "delayed and prevaricated" as his girlfriend lay dying after taking drugs at a music festival, a court has heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead in woodland near the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

Her boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying the class A drug 2CP.

Prosecutors told his trial he had "lied extensively" and had sought to "divert the blame to everyone but himself".

Ms Fletcher-Michie was found dead by a security steward in the woodland, 400m from the festival's hospital tent, at about 01:00 BST on 11 September 2017.

Summing up, prosecution counsel William Mousley QC told the jury the defendant did little to help Ms Fletcher-Michie for six hours, because he was already on a suspended sentence and feared a possible prison term.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The jury has heard Mr Broughton has admitted supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury in 2017

Mr Mousley said she had a "fatal attraction" to Mr Broughton.

The court has heard he filmed Louella on his mobile phone as her condition deteriorated, what Mr Mousley described as "souvenirs of the fatal evening".

He said the "final dodging of responsibility" was his decision not to give evidence in the trial.

Jurors were read transcripts of messages sent by family members urging him to take her the "short distance" to medical facilities or get medical help.

Mr Mousley said: "There was inaction, delay and prevarication - even weaving a misleading picture about how Louella was at the time.

"For hours he did nothing. Louella needed professional medical help, instead he called her a drama queen.

"To deprive her of the chance of survival was criminal. The choices, made to serve his own interests, were truly, exceptionally bad."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Michie and wife Carol Fletcher-Michie drove to the Bestival site to try and help their daughter

On Wednesday, Mr Broughton's barrister, Stephen Kamlish QC, told the court the defence would not be calling witnesses or giving any evidence.

In his directions to the jury, Mr Justice Goose said they must decide if the defendant "owed and breached a duty of care by failing to take care of Louella".

The trial continues.