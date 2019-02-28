Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In footage shown to jurors by the defence, Louella Fletcher-Michie was filmed playing with fairy lights in a tent at the festival

A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a festival and filmed her as she died has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, was found dead in woodland near the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

Ceon Broughton did little to help his girlfriend - the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie - for six hours as he feared breaching a suspended jail term.

He filmed Ms Fletcher-Michie and branded her a "drama queen" as she lay dying, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Broughton, 30, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, London, was also found guilty of supplying the Class A drug 2CP, which Ms Fletcher-Michie took.

Both verdicts were unanimous and he is due to be sentenced on Friday morning.

Speaking outside court, Mr Michie said: "Regardless of the outcome of this harrowing trial there were never going to be any winners.

"We began our life sentence on what would have been Louella's 25th birthday. Ceon's life sentence is knowing that he didn't help Louella to live."

Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie died after a "significant period of suffering", Winchester Crown Court heard

The trial heard the pair had gone into woodland to take drugs on the eve of Ms Fletcher-Michie's 25th birthday.

Ms Fletcher-Michie was found dead by a security steward 400m from the festival's hospital tent on 11 September 2017.

The court heard the couple liked to film each other when they were taking drugs and jurors were shown footage from the day in which Broughton could be seen playing with a fidget spinner.

Broughton then filmed his girlfriend as she became "disturbed, agitated, and then seriously ill" and continued recording after her apparent death.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ceon Broughton will be sentenced on Friday

An angry exchange at court on 21 February between Ms Fletcher-Michie's father and Broughton can now be reported.

During a break in proceedings, Mr Michie shouted "evil, evil" and "not even sorry" as his family walked towards an exit.

Broughton grabbed a wooden table and threw it against a wall, breaking it into pieces.

He then stormed into the waiting area of another courtroom and damaged a water cooler before being restrained by police, security staff and his legal team.

Image copyright John Michie Image caption John Michie said: "Ceon's life sentence is knowing that he didn't help Louella to live"

During the trial, the court heard Broughton had contacted friends and Ms Fletcher-Michie's family, sending them maps showing his location.

Her parents drove 130 miles (209km) from London to the festival at Lulworth Castle but when Ms Fletcher-Michie's brother Sam also contacted Broughton, urging him to seek medical help he called her a "drama queen" and told him to "call back in an hour".

Jurors heard Broughton failed to act because he had been handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for one year, a month before.

Broughton had already pleaded guilty to supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.