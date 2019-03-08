Image caption The Cerne Giant's penis has been transformed into a flower

The genitalia on a famous giant chalk figure of a man has been given a floral makeover.

The Cerne Abbas Giant's penis has been adorned with petals and leaves, making it look like a floral stem.

It is not known who made the alteration, although a note was left at a local shop explaining the act was an "invitation for unity" between men and women on International Women's Day.

The National Trust which maintains the giant has been approached for comment.

Standing at 180ft tall the Cerne Giant is Britain's largest chalk hill figure. It is protected as both a Scheduled Ancient Monument and part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Image copyright Jonathan Steele SWNS.com / Paddy Power Image caption The ancient naked figure has been unofficially altered several times before

The new adornment of a flower represents "both the male and the female reproductive parts", according to the typewritten sheet of paper that was hand-delivered by a woman to Cerne Abbas Stores in Dorset earlier.

"To celebrate International Women's Day... the aim of this action is to elevate the giant into a human rather than a binary gendered 'him'," the written statement continued.

"This temporary enrichment and extension of the penis into flora, is both a proposition for a permanent change to the chalk creation and an invitation to begin peaceful relationships within the sexes by finally creating equality," it added.

The ancient naked figure has been unofficially altered several times before.

The name 'Theresa' was spelled out on the penis in June 2017, while the giant was seen brandishing a tennis racquet the following month.

The National Trust has previously condemned unauthorised stunts which it said could damage the historical site.