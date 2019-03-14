Image copyright Google Image caption The scheme will see a new link road and junction connecting the A338 with the Wessex Fields Business Park and the hospital

The secretary of state has decided not to "call in" plans to build a new road near Bournemouth's main hospital, giving the scheme the final go-ahead.

The Wessex Fields scheme was approved by councillors in January.

The project will see a second access link road built between the A338 and the Royal Bournemouth Hospital and Wessex Fields Business Park.

The plans were referred to the secretary of state by Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood.

Mr Ellwood said the council's position as applicant, landowner and decision-maker had led to "inevitable and unavoidable bias".

Campaigners against the new road said it would result in the loss of green belt land and wildlife habitat.

Bournemouth Borough Council leader John Beesley said: "We are delighted that the Secretary of State has concluded that he need not intervene."

Mr Beesley said the road "will provide a much needed second access to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, unlock a major economic development site, as well as ease congestion in the future".

The council said the plans could create 2,000 jobs and safeguard an existing 10,000 jobs in the area.

The scheme is being funded by the Local Enterprise Partnership and has been backed by the Royal Bournemouth Hospital.