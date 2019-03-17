Image copyright Mark Kerton/PA Wire Image caption Fans spilled on to the pitch after Newcastle's equaliser

Seven supporters have been arrested in the wake of celebrations following Newcastle United's late goal at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

Dorset Police said a 14-year-old boy and six men were arrested on suspicion of entering the playing area.

Away fans spilled onto the pitch when Newcastle equalised in the 94th minute of Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw.

A female steward suffered a nose injury and officers are trying to determine whether or not she has been assaulted.