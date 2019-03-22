Image copyright PA Image caption The Flying Scotsman, passes Corfe Castle on the Swanage Railway

Iconic steam locomotive, the Flying Scotsman is visiting Swanage, Dorset.

The engine is hauling trains for a special round trip passenger service between between Swanage and Norden.

The engine was waved off from Swanage station for the first journey by Penny Vaudoyer, the daughter of Alan Pegler who bought it for £3,000 in January 1963 and saved it from the scrapyard.

Ms Vaudoyer said it was an "honour" to send off the first train of the day.

Swanage Railway volunteer, Mick Gould, said: "She is certainly the people's locomotive and still has a very special place in the nation's heart judging by the public reaction.

"It's an honour and a privilege to have Flying Scotsman visit the Swanage Railway."

The 1920s express engine will pull a late 1940s Devon Belle Pullman observation carriage, known as Car 14 for the trips which run until 26 March.

The iconic steam locomotive and the observation carriage will then be on static display at Corfe Castle station from 27 March - 10 April.

It was the first British steam locomotive to break the 100mph barrier and run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.

After it was bought by the National Railway Museum in York in 2004, it was restored in a £4.2m, 10-year project funded by the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund as well as from public donations.

