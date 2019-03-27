Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Steve Spear, from Bridport, was killed in the two-vehicle crash on the A35

A man has been accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of a pick-up truck driver in Dorset.

Gary Craven, 31, from Bridport, is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A35 Sea Road South in the town on 13 November 2017.

Steve Spear, 64, was killed when his Mitsubishi L200 truck was involved in a collision with a Mercedes convertible. Three men in the car were badly hurt.

Mr Craven is due to appear before Weymouth magistrates on 1 April.