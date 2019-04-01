Dorset

O2 Bournemouth death: Woman dies in suspected drugs incident

  • 1 April 2019
O2 Academy Bournemouth
Image caption The night had been hosted by dance duo My Nu Leng

A woman has died following a suspected drug-related incident at an all-night music event in Bournemouth.

The 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest at the O2 Academy shortly before 04:30 BST on Sunday.

She was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital but died later that morning. Police said her next of kin had been informed.

The night at the 1,800-capacity venue in Christchurch Road had been hosted by Bristol dance duo My Nu Leng.

Dorset Police said officers were called by the ambulance service at 04:26 after the woman, from the Thames Valley area, was taken ill.

A spokesman said: "Officers are treating the death as suspected drug-related and not suspicious.

"Inquiries are being carried out on behalf of the coroner."

