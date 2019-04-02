Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ozan Melin injected the women with an unknown fluid

A practitioner who left two women with swelling and burns after injecting them with what they thought was Botox, has had his jail term halved.

Ozan Melin, 42, from Uxbridge, west London, was jailed for four years in June 2018.

Bournemouth Crown Court had heard he gave the women an "unknown and extremely dangerous substance".

His sentence was reduced to two years after Court of Appeal judges overturned one of his convictions.

His retrial in June 2018 had heard Marcelle King, from Poole, was left with permanent sinus problems and a drooping brow after Melin administered injections in 2013.

Carol Kingscott, from Bristol, suffered severe swelling and burning to her face and was also left with a drooping brow after being injected by him in 2011.

Quashing his grievous bodily harm conviction in relation to Mrs King, Mrs Justice Simler said Melin had made no claims about his medical qualifications before the first treatment.

The judge said: "She was already in the treatment room poised for the second treatment before any representation was made by the appellant as to his medical qualifications.

"It is difficult to see how the statement he made 30 seconds before the injection went in on the second treatment can have had any operative effect on her decision to take up the second treatment."

The judge dismissed Melin's appeal against his conviction relating to Ms Kingscott.

Sentencing him to two years for that offence, the judge said his conduct was "well-planned but reckless" and accepted he had expressed "genuine remorse".

Following the initial sentencing, Dorset Police said the unknown substance had been ordered on the internet from China.

Det Sgt Karen Penn said Melin was a "sophisticated manipulator who targeted the women for financial gain".

In November 2017 Melin, of Pole Hill Road, was cleared of fraud relating to claims he was medically qualified after a judge ruled there was "no evidence to support the allegations".