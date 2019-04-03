Image copyright PA Image caption Away fans spilled on to the pitch following Newcastle's late equaliser

Five football fans have been fined for going on to the pitch during a Premier League match at Bournemouth.

Supporters spilled from the away stand when Newcastle United scored a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw on 16 March.

The men pleaded guilty to the charge at Poole Magistrates' Court and received fines ranging from £80 to £135.

Four of the men remain under investigation for allegedly assaulting a female steward who suffered a nose injury, police said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are investigating whether a female steward was assaulted

Fines imposed

Mitchell Donley, 24, of Andover, Hampshire - £135

Ricky Farish, 29, of Spittal, Northumberland - £100

Steve Gordon, 40, of Birkshaw Walk, Newcastle - £80

Christopher Lewin, 31, of Alnwick, Northumberland - £85

Louis Ross, 18, of Whitley Bay, North Tyneside - £100

The men were each ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Farish, Gordon, Lewin and Ross remain under investigation for assault.

Newcastle United declined to say whether the club had taken action against any of the five men.