Seven people have been arrested after a jewellery shop was targeted in an armed robbery.

A group of raiders, one said by police to have been wielding a samurai sword, held up Franses jewellers in Westover Road, Bournemouth, on 14 March.

Five suspects have been arrested in south London on suspicion of robbing a commercial premises using weapons.

Two others were arrested in Dorset on suspicion of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Men who had been riding mopeds and motorbikes stole "a quantity of jewellery" from the town centre store at about 12:00 GMT, Dorset Police said.

Nobody was hurt in the raid, but it prompted a "fast-moving" search involving the force helicopter and trains being stopped in and out of Bournemouth.