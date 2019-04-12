Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have issued a picture of Kalan Williamson following an armed robbery in Bournemouth town centre

A photo has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery of a jewellers.

A group of raiders, one police said was wielding a samurai sword, held up Franses jewellers in Westover Road, Bournemouth, on 14 March.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Police have issued a picture of Kalan Williamson, 26, from Chelsea. The force said it also wants to speak to him about a robbery and burglary in London.

The raid in Bournemouth town centre was carried out by men who had been riding mopeds and motorbikes before stealing "a quantity of jewellery".

Nobody was hurt in the raid, but it prompted a "fast-moving" search involving the force helicopter and trains being stopped from leaving the area.

Image copyright Google Image caption Men who had been riding mopeds and motorbikes stole "a quantity of jewellery" from the Franses store in Westover Road

Dorset Police is working with a team of officers in London who are part of Operation Venice, which specialises in investigating moped enabled crime.

Ch Insp Jim Corbett, of Operation Venice, said anyone with information about Mr Williamson's whereabouts should contact police immediately.

Addressing Mr Williamson directly, he said: "I would suggest handing yourself in to the nearest police station sooner rather than later."

The Metropolitan Police said it wanted to speak to Mr Williamson in connection with two incidents in Wimbledon - a robbery of a jewellery shop on 12 September and a burglary of a clothes shop on 6 December.