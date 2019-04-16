Image copyright Getty Images

More than 200 sheep, worth in excess of £20,000, have been stolen from a farm in Dorset.

The animals - including Suffolk and cross breeds - were taken from fields along the A37 near Dorchester between 22 March and 8 April.

A total of 211 animals, each valued at £95, have been taken. Police said they were tagged with the numbers 230336 and 341825.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dorset Police.

PC Matthew Brennan said: "This theft, as with many crimes in our rural community, has had a big impact on the victim."