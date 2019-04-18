Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A31 at the junction for Winterborne Kingston

A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Dorset.

It happened on the A31 near Bere Regis, at the Winterborne Kingston junction, shortly after 11:00 BST.

The car driver, a 79-year-old woman from Shaftesbury, died at the scene. The lorry driver, a 63-year-old man from Berkshire, was uninjured.

The A31 was closed for more than five hours between the Shell garage at Bere Regis and Roundhouse roundabout near Sturminster Marshall.

Dorset Police said the crash involved a green DAF Trucks lorry and a silver Peugeot.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle before the crash to get in touch.