Crews tackle thatched roof fire and large heath blaze
- 21 April 2019
About 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze overnight at a thatched cottage.
They were called just before 21:00 BST to a property in Norden, near Wareham, after the roof caught fire.
Crews made a fire break and stripped the roof of the cottage to reduce the damage to the inside of the property.
A few hours earlier crews had tackled a large heath fire at Burton, near Christchurch, about 20 miles away. Nobody was hurt in either fire.