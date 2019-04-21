Dorset

Crews tackle thatched roof fire and large heath blaze

  • 21 April 2019
Fire at a thatched cottage in Norden Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Nobody was hurt in the fire at a cottage in Norden, near Wareham

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze overnight at a thatched cottage.

They were called just before 21:00 BST to a property in Norden, near Wareham, after the roof caught fire.

Crews made a fire break and stripped the roof of the cottage to reduce the damage to the inside of the property.

A few hours earlier crews had tackled a large heath fire at Burton, near Christchurch, about 20 miles away. Nobody was hurt in either fire.

Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Before the large heath fire at Burton crews had been called out to four false alarms
Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption After putting out the heath fire at Burton crews were called to Wareham to assist with the blaze at a thatched cottage
Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Crews remained at the scene of the fire in Norden, Wareham, until the early hours

