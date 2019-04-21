Image caption The rave is taking place in two fields on a farm near Corfe Castle, a popular tourist spot on the isle of Purbeck

More than 1,000 people have gathered for an illegal rave on farmland on the Isle of Purbeck.

Scores of residents living up to 10 miles (16km) away reported hearing loud music since about 23:00 BST on Friday.

Dorset Police said the rave was taking place across two fields at Wytch in Corfe Castle, near Wareham.

Ch Insp Andy Edwards said: "I would like to send a direct message to those at the event - you are trespassing, please leave and go home immediately."

Many people living nearby or visiting the area for the Easter break took to social media to complain about it, saying they had "not slept all night because of the loud music" and "didn't get a wink of sleep in our tent overnight. It's still going".

Skip Twitter post by @Commsgal Not much sleep all night after loud thumping noise from an illegal rave at Wytch Farm, near Corfe Castle! Looks like the 90s are back. — Natasha Tobin (@Commsgal) April 21, 2019 Report