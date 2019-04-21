Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police would like to talk to this man in connection with the attack inside the The George pub

A 56-year-old man has been left with serious head injuries after he was attacked in a pub.

The victim remains unconscious in hospital in London receiving specialist treatment after the assault in Aldershot on Thursday night.

Hampshire Police said he was punched by another man several times inside The George pub in Wellington Street.

The force has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the attack.

He is described as aged between 25 and 35, of stocky build with short, dark, cropped, receding hair.

He was wearing a Hawaiian style short-sleeved shirt with a white background and black jeans.