A 22-year-old man has died in a crash involving his motorcycle and a car near Blandford Forum.

It happened at 20:27 GMT on Sunday on the A357 at Durweston, Dorset Police said.

A man, who is from Sturminster Newton, who was riding the grey Kawasaki motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of an orange Suzuki Swift, a local woman in her 40s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road remains closed between Durweston Bridge and Shillingstone.