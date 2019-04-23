Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Residents and holidaymakers staying up to 10 miles (16km) away reported hearing loud music

An illegal rave on farmland in Dorset involving 1,000 people has left fields "a write off" the landowner has said.

Police were called to break up the event in fields at Wytch, near Corfe Castle in the early hours of Sunday.

Landowner Doug Ryder said: "The farmer is most distressed and upset - the field is covered with broken glass, human excrement and just detritus."

Residents and holidaymakers staying up to 10 miles (16km) away reported hearing loud music from the site.

Image copyright Other Image caption Broken bottles and human excrement were left in the field

Image caption Police said the final group of people eventually left the site shortly after midday on Monday

Mr Ryder said: "It was a grass crop for winter forage for cows - the grass is so trampled it won't recover.

"Myself and the farmer have now got to clear up the rubbish - it's a burden and a bit of a nightmare."

Mr Ryder said the revellers had made "an attempt to tidy up" leaving rubbish stacked in piles in the fields.

"I'm not denying anyone having fun, but there is a right way to do it and this was definitely the wrong way," he added.

Image caption The rave took place in two fields on a farm near Corfe Castle

Many residents and holidaymakers said their bank holiday was ruined by the noise.

Dorset Police said it received more than 100 calls from members of the public complaining about the illegal rave. Three people were later arrested.

Ben Barton, who manages Norden Farm Campsite near Corfe Castle, said many of those staying at the campsite had complained.

"Our phone was inundated with calls - people left early - others that had wanted to come on Sunday decided not to come. It didn't give a nice vibe."

Dorset Police said everyone eventually left the site shortly after midday on Monday.

One woman, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm, the force added.

While a 20-year-old man, from Plymouth, and a 42-year-old man, from Kingston, south-west London, were both held on suspicion of drug-driving.

All three were released pending further inquiries.