Image copyright PA Image caption Away fans spilled on to the pitch following Newcastle's late equaliser

Four football fans have been told they will not be charged with assaulting a steward at a Premier League match.

The female steward suffered a nose injury during a pitch incursion at AFC Bournemouth on 16 March, police said.

Five Newcastle United supporters were subsequently fined for encroaching on the pitch shortly after their team's late equaliser in the 2-2 draw.

An assault investigation involving four of the men has been dropped, Dorset Police said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police said a female steward suffered an injury to her nose

All five pleaded guilty on 2 April of going on to the playing area without lawful excuse.

They were handed fines ranging from £80 to £135 by magistrates in Poole, Dorset.

The four men released from the inquiry without charge are: Ricky Farish, 29, of Spittal, Northumberland; Steve Gordon, 40, of Birkshaw Walk, Newcastle; Christopher Lewin, 32, of Alnwick, Northumberland; and Louis Ross, 19, of Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.