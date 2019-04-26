Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Dean Phoenix was "frustrated" when he found his lorry was blocked by a parked car, the court heard

A delivery driver who knocked down and killed a toddler on a pedestrian crossing has been jailed for a year.

Dean Phoenix drove his Sainsbury's lorry through a red light in Wareham, Dorset, as three-year-old Jaiden Mangan was crossing with his mum.

During sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court, Jaiden's father stormed out, shouting: "Is that it? You got a year for killing my son?"

Phoenix, 44, had admitted causing death by careless driving, in March 2018.

But on Thursday, the jury cleared him of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaiden Mangan died on the eve of what would have been his fourth birthday

Jaiden was on a balance bike as he, his mother Yasmin Dougan and sister set out across North Street when Phoenix, from Chineham, Basingstoke, approached the crossing.

He told the jury he thought the lights were still green as he tried to manoeuvre around an illegally parked car on zig-zag lines next to the crossing, the court was told.

But, as he reached the crossing the lights had turned red, and he admitted that in "a split-second mistake" he had failed to check them properly.

Media caption CCTV footage shows Jaiden with his mum and sister on the pavement

Phoenix bowed his head as victim statements were read to the court.

Ms Dougan told Phoenix: "You have destroyed my life and it will never be the same."

Jaiden's father James Mangan, said Jaiden's seven-year-old sister should not have had to "witness what she did that day".

Image copyright Lee Dolbear Image caption Jaiden was hit by the lorry in North Street, Wareham

Paul Rogers, defending, said the car parked on the zig-zag lines had contributed to the situation.

He said the driver, Graham Booker, was "perhaps fortunate to only have been charged with careless driving himself".

Booker, 71, of North Street, Wareham, admitted motoring offences at a hearing in November. He was ordered to pay £380 and given a three-year driving ban.

Image caption Graham Booker previously admitted leaving his car parked at a pedestrian crossing

Judge Jonathan Fuller QC said he was satisfied Phoenix was remorseful.

"No sentence passed by a court can make up for the tragic consequences of that day," he said.

Phoenix was disqualified from driving for 18 months.