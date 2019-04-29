Image copyright Google Image caption Chedington is one of three areas that remain without candidates, but the councils will still be able to function

Fears that some of Dorset's parish councils would be unable to function from next month have been allayed after a successful appeal for candidates.

Earlier this month, it emerged that 130 of the 163 parish and town councils in the Dorset Council area did not have enough candidates to hold elections.

Some had enough volunteers to continue without elections but others initially failed to meet the minimum number.

A total of 436 hopefuls will now go to the polls in 53 wards on 2 May.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said all of those who volunteered after the first deadline where there were not enough candidates would now sit as councillors without needing to be elected.

A second appeal for volunteers means all the councils will now be able to function.

Chedington, West Compton and Wynford Eagle remain without any candidates but are already grouped with other parishes.

The parish council elections take place at the same time as elections for the 82 seats on the new unitary Dorset Council.