Motorcyclist dies in Sturminster Marshall three-vehicle crash
- 30 April 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van and a lorry.
The 40-year-old man from Poole was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it crashed with the two vehicles on the A31 near Sturminster Marshall, Dorset shortly before 09:00 BST.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was hurt.
A stretch of the A31 was closed for a time for investigation work. Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.