Steve Spear died at the scene of the crash on the A35 in Bridport in November 2017

A 31-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of another driver on the A35 in Dorset.

Steve Spear, 64, from Bridport, died when his Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck collided with a silver Mercedes convertible on 13 November 2017.

Gary Craven, of Crock Lane, Bridport, denied causing death or serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He is due to stand trial on 2 December at the same court.