A man has been arrested over the death of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a van and a lorry.

The 40-year-old rider died in the collision on the A31 near Sturminster Marshall, Dorset, on Tuesday morning.

A 41-year-old man from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and perverting the cause of justice.

He has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

The crash, involving a green Kawasaki motorbike, a white Ford Transit panel van and a while Citroen Relay dropside lorry, happened at about 08:45 BST outside Henbury Stud Farm.

The rider of the bike, from Poole, died at the scene.

No-one else was hurt.

A stretch of the A31 was closed for several hours.

Dorset Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.