Image copyright Family handout

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a van and a lorry was a "beloved" father of four.

Andrew Mann, 40, from Poole, died at the scene outside Henbury Stud Farm on the A31 near Sturminster Marshall.

The drivers of a Ford Transit van and Citroen Relay dropside lorry were not seriously hurt in Tuesday's crash.

A 41-year-old man from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and perverting the cause of justice.

Image copyright Google Image caption A stretch of the A31 was closed for several hours

He has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

In a statement. Mr Mann's family said he was "the beloved son of Tom and the late Mandy Mann".

"He leaves behind four devastated children and two loving and heartbroken sisters.

"Also hurting today are his grandmother, his nephews and nieces and other family members, friends and work colleagues.

"He will be missed so much by so many."

Dorset Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.