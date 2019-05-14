Quad bike rider dies after Winterborne Kingston crash
A quad bike rider has died a week after a crash.
The 61-year-old man had been riding on an unclassified road between the A31 and the A354 near Winterborne Kingston at about 12:50 BST on 6 May.
He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital after he came off the quad bike and landed in the road, but died on Monday.
Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.