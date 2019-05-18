Image copyright Colin Madge Image caption The full length of the hill is to be resurfaced

Drivers are being warned of disruption when a commuter route near Shaftesbury closes for two weeks.

Zig Zag Hill, on the B3081, is being shut for a revamp alongside the ongoing closure of the nearest parallel route, the C13 through Melbury Abbas.

Dorset County Council said the hill needed deep excavation and resurfacing as its tight bends had severely deteriorated.

The road is being resurfaced from White Pit Lane to the top of the hill.

It will be closed from Monday, with traffic from both closed roads diverted via the A350.

Dorset Council said it had decided to keep the C13 closed while resurfacing Zig Zag Hill to avoid large amounts of traffic, particularly HGVs, using the narrow alternative road.

The C13 has been closed since January for the installation of vehicle-activated signs in a bid to stop lorries getting stuck in the village.

The authority said it planned to reopen the roads together at the end of May.