Boy arrested after sexual assault on woman in Weymouth

  • 19 May 2019
Frederick Place Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in Frederick Place in the early hours of Saturday

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Weymouth.

The 18-year-old was attacked in the doorway of a property in Frederick Place after leaving Actors Club in Maiden Street at about 04:15 BST on Saturday, police said.

The attacker ran off when the woman's screams alerted neighbours.

The boy, from Poole, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

Dorset Police urged witnesses to contact the force.

