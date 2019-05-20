Two held after man stabbed in back in Poole
- 20 May 2019
A man has been stabbed in the back outside a cocktail bar in Poole.
Police were called to The Cabin in Old Orchard at 00:20 BST on Sunday after a man in his 30s suffered stab injuries.
The victim remains in hospital but police said his condition was not thought to be life-threatening.
Two men, aged 22 and 24, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses.