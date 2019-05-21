Image caption A single council now covers Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

The first meeting of a newly-formed council in Dorset will be held at Bournemouth University because existing council chambers are too small.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council was formed when the county's nine authorities were merged into two in a bid to save money.

It has 76 councillors, replacing 24 in Christchurch, 42 in Poole and 54 in Bournemouth.

Bournemouth's council chamber can only accommodate 70 people.

The university's Lees Lecture Theatre has a capacity of 254 and, according to its website, costs £475 to hire for four hours or £750 for a full day.

The inaugural full council meeting, which starts at 19:00 BST, will include the election of the authority's first chairman, vice chairman and leader.

The local elections earlier this month resulted in no single political group gaining a majority.

The Conservatives are the largest party, but the remaining groups have been in discussions about forming a coalition administration, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Council chief executive Graham Farrant said: "This meeting will mark a significant milestone in the establishment of BCP Council."