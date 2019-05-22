Wareham crash: Cyclist and motorcyclist seriously injured
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash between a bicycle and a motorbike.
The crash happened on the A351 between Wareham and Stoborough in Dorset at 09:45 BST.
The cyclist, a man in his 70s from Farnborough, Hampshire, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.
The motorcyclist, a local man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poole Hospital.
The road between Worgret roundabout and Stoborough roundabout was closed but has since reopened.