Image copyright Google Image caption The A351 between Worgret roundabout and Stoborough roundabout remains closed,

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash between a bicycle and a motorbike.

The crash happened on the A351 between Wareham and Stoborough in Dorset at 09:45 BST.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s from Farnborough, Hampshire, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.

The motorcyclist, a local man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poole Hospital.

The road between Worgret roundabout and Stoborough roundabout was closed but has since reopened.