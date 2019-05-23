Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police have tried to trace the man but their attempts have been unsuccessful

A man seen throwing a dog against a fence and punching it in the head in a beer garden is being sought by police.

CCTV footage shows how the large black dog was picked up by the throat, hit and later dragged away along the road.

It happened at the Buffalo Bar, off Holdenhurst Road in Bournemouth, on the evening of Sunday 14 April.

Police and the RSPCA are treating it as animal cruelty and have released images of the man they want to trace.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police have released CCTV images of a man abusing the dog

PC Emily Watkins, of Dorset Police, said: "The footage of this incident is very disturbing and we have made attempts to identify this man, however these have so far been unsuccessful.

"I am now issuing an image of the suspect in the hope that someone may recognise him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.