Bournemouth beach body find prompts police probe
- 23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been found on a beach in Bournemouth.
Police were called shortly before 06:00 BST by the ambulance service after the body was discovered between Bournemouth Pier and Boscombe Pier.
Officers are carrying out a search of the beach, in front of a Harry Ramsden's restaurant, and looking into the circumstances of the man's death.
They could not yet confirm if it was being treated as suspicious, but said the man's family had been informed.