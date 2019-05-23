Image caption The body was discovered between Bournemouth Pier and Boscombe Pier

The body of a man has been found on a beach in Bournemouth.

Police were called shortly before 06:00 BST by the ambulance service after the body was discovered between Bournemouth Pier and Boscombe Pier.

Officers are carrying out a search of the beach, in front of a Harry Ramsden's restaurant, and looking into the circumstances of the man's death.

They could not yet confirm if it was being treated as suspicious, but said the man's family had been informed.