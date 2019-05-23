Body pulled from sea off Dorset coast

Image copyright RNLI/Steve Lowe Image caption The lifeboat was called after a person was seen in the water

A body has been pulled from the sea off the Dorset coast.

Coastguards were called at about 12:45 BST after a report of what appeared to be a person in the water 16 nautical miles south east of Swanage.

The RNLI lifeboat from Swanage brought the victim back to the lifeboat station where waiting paramedics pronounced them dead.

Dorset Police said inquiries were under way to establish the person's identity and the circumstances of the death.