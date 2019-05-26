A man has received "life-changing" injuries in a crash involving a tanker carrying human waste and four other vehicles.

The accident happened at 14:20 GMT on Friday in Matchams Lane between Raceway and Snowtrax in Dorset.

It involved a tanker, a blue Mercedes, a black Mercedes, a red Toyota, and a Yamaha motorbike.

The tanker driver, a 52-year-old man from Poole, was suffered life-changing leg injuries, Dorset Police said.

The driver of the blue Mercedes, a 34-year-old man from Eastleigh, sustained serious injuries to his spine and leg and was taken to Poole Hospital.

Matchams Lane was closed until 22:30 while it was inspected by the police and local council.