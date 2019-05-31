Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics alerted police to the death of a woman in her 50s in West Walls, Wareham

Detectives investigating the death of a woman at a house in Dorset have said they are treating it as "unexplained".

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering the woman, who was in her 50s, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

He was held after paramedics alerted police to the death in West Walls, Wareham, on Wednesday.

Police said the pair were known to each other and the death was "unexpected".

The woman's family has been told and officers have appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday or Wednesday to come forward.