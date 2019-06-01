Image copyright Google Image caption Police are continuing to appeal for information about the attack

A fifth person has been arrested over a stabbing in Poole.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the back in Prosperous Street in the early hours of Sunday 19 May.

Three men, aged 22, 24 and 41, and a 16-year-old boy were previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said a 50-year-old man from Poole had also been arrested for the same offence and released while inquiries continue.

Dorset Police previously said the stabbing was reported to have happened near The Cabin cocktail bar in Old Orchard at 00:20 BST.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Of those arrested, the 22-year-old, of no fixed address, and the 41-year-old, from Poole, have been released while inquiries continue.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, and the 16-year-old, from Poole, have been released on bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.