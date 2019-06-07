Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Georgia Hall won the British Open in August 2018 with a two-shot victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes

Golfer Georgia Hall has been appointed MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours following her win in the 2018 Women's British Open.

The 23-year-old from Bournemouth was also Women's European Number One in the sport for 2017 and 2018.

She said she was "unbelievably honoured" to be recognised.

Her two-shot victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes in August last year was only the fifth win for a British woman at a major championship.

Hall, who joined Ferndown Golf Club at the age of 10, enjoyed a successful junior and amateur career before turning professional at the age of 18.

"It's a huge boost for my confidence ahead of a busy summer of tournaments and I think it's so awesome for women's golf to be recognised in this way," she said.

"I literally can't wait to go to St James Palace and, when I get my next bit of time off, my mum and I will definitely be focusing on getting our outfits sorted.

"It has been so hard for me to keep this exciting news a secret from my family and friends so I am really happy to be able to talk about it now."

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Howard Ramm helped set up RNLI safety campaigns

Others from Dorset nominated included Howard Ramm, 48, from Wimborne, was appointed an MBE for his work in starting the RNLI's Respect the Water and SwimSafe campaign which has taught 30,000 children about beach safety.

He also spearheaded the RNLI inland flood rescue team which has been deployed in the UK and abroad, saving 36 lives.

He said he was "absolutely thrilled" at the award.

"The work I've been involved with during my time with the RNLI has been varied but I'm so proud to have directly influenced the prevention work of the charity.

"Seeing the messages continue to save lives year after year is a credit to the whole of the RNLI."

Julie Johns was appointed an MBE for her work in the field of domestic abuse prevention in the county over more than 20 years. She now advises business on dealing with stalking and sexual harassment in the workplace.

She said there had been a" positive journey of awareness" among businesses about the issue in recent years.

"Managers can learn to spot the signs of abuse and make sure they are properly trained in responding and making the culture safe for employees," she added.

She said the honour was "really wonderful news".