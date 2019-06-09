Image copyright Wyke CRT Image caption The coastguard helicopter was brought in to fly the woman to hospital

A walker taking part in a long-distance charity event has been airlifted to hospital after falling on the Dorset coast.

The alarm was raised shortly after 01:00 BST by support staff on the Jurassic Coast 100km Challenge after the woman slipped at Bat Head.

She was extracted by the coastguard helicopter from what was described as an "inhospitable" location.

The woman suffered knee ligament damage and the effects of exposure.

She was taking part with friends in the event in which competitors run, walk or jog from Poole to West Bay when she suffered the injury close to Durdle Door.

Image copyright Wkye CRT Image caption The coastguard rescue team was stood down shortly after 05:00 on Sunday

A Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team statement said ambulance rescue crews searched "rough terrain" before they were able to locate the woman after being alerted by a flashing light.

"The casualty was located directly east of Bat Head, at its very lowest point, which meant extraction by stretcher would have been incredibly difficult," it said.

She was flown to Dorset County Hospital.

Organisers, the Ultra Challenge Series, said the woman had been released from hospital and was resting at home.

The event, taking participants the length of the Dorset's Unesco World Heritage coast is described in its publicity as "an epic undertaking" which can take walkers up to 36 hours to complete.