Two people forced their way into a hotel room in Bournemouth and attacked the occupant with a knife.

The incident happened at the Royal Bath Hotel in Bath Road shortly before 09:30 BST.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered head injuries, including wounds believed to be cause by a blade. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Dorset Police said officers searched the area but the men had not been found.