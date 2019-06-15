Intruders attack man in Bournemouth hotel room
- 15 June 2019
Two people forced their way into a hotel room in Bournemouth and attacked the occupant with a knife.
The incident happened at the Royal Bath Hotel in Bath Road shortly before 09:30 BST.
The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered head injuries, including wounds believed to be cause by a blade. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Dorset Police said officers searched the area but the men had not been found.