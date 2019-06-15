Dorset

Intruders attack man in Bournemouth hotel room

  • 15 June 2019
Royal Bath Hotel in Bournemouth Image copyright Google
Image caption Police searched the area after the incident but the attackers could not be found

Two people forced their way into a hotel room in Bournemouth and attacked the occupant with a knife.

The incident happened at the Royal Bath Hotel in Bath Road shortly before 09:30 BST.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered head injuries, including wounds believed to be cause by a blade. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Dorset Police said officers searched the area but the men had not been found.

