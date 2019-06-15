'Missing' teenager raped in Bournemouth town centre
- 15 June 2019
A teenager has been raped in Bournemouth shortly after being reported missing.
Police received a call expressing concern for the welfare of the 17-year-old shortly before 01:30 BST.
Half an hour later call handlers received a call from the "very distressed" girl saying she had been raped at a property in the town centre.
Dorset Police said the girl was being supported by specially-trained officers and inquiries were ongoing.