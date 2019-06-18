Image copyright Google Image caption Albert Road in Bournemouth was cordoned off after the attack

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after two men were stabbed in a street attack in Bournemouth.

The victims were knifed in the pedestrian area of Old Christchurch Road at about 00:45 BST on Saturday.

Police said a group of teenagers had chased four men in their 20s, and two suffered stab wounds to their legs.

The boy was held on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released under investigation.

The injuries sustained by the two victims are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack which happened near the junction with Albert Road.