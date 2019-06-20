Image copyright Nigel Mykura Image caption Thomas Hardye School needs £9,000 to help pay for a foreign languages assistant

A school has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for an A-level teaching assistant.

Thomas Hardye School in Dorchester, Dorset, said government spending cuts meant it needed to raise £9,000 to help pay for a foreign languages assistant.

The National Education Union said the need for crowdfunding was "nothing short of shameful".

The Department for Education (DfE) said it had "a number of measures" in place to support schools.

The academy school, which is not directly funded by Dorset Council, has employed foreign languages assistants - usually overseas students - for a number of years.

Head teacher Mike Foley said they did "really valuable work" in helping students develop their speaking and listening skills, but the school faced an 8% overall shortfall in its budget.

"Due to funding cuts we cannot afford to continue to employ them." he said.

He added the situation was "regrettable" and an online appeal was a "modern alternative" to holding raffles.

'Cap in hand'

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union said it was a "shocking example".

"Forcing head teachers to go cap in hand to charities and parents to fund essential and basic education provision is nothing short of shameful.

"This government must face up to the crisis they have created and give schools and colleges the money they need."

The DfE said: "We have a number of measures in place to support schools and pupils with modern foreign languages, increasing uptake."

The Secretary of State "will back head teachers to have the resources they need," it said.