Image copyright Sherborne Arts Trust Image caption Sherborne's Paddock Project will incorporate a tourist information centre and cafe

Plans for a new £4m art gallery have been approved.

Sherborne Arts Trust's Paddock Project in Sherborne, Dorset, will include three gallery spaces, a coffee shop and incorporate the town's tourist information centre.

Dorset Council approved the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.

The decision comes after several changes were made to the plans, including a repositioning of the main building.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) withdrew its previous objection following the amendments.

Image copyright Sherborne Arts Trust Image caption The project is being funded by a benefactor

Other concerns raised during a public consultation included increased traffic and parking issues.

However, those who supported the application described it as an "asset" to the town.