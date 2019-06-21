Image copyright East Dorset Heritage Trust Image caption All bookings for the summer have been cancelled following the theft

A tractor adapted to give rides to elderly residents of nursing homes and youngsters with disabilities has been stolen.

East Dorset Heritage Trust used the John Deere vehicle to take visitors with mobility issues around Moors Valley Country Park near Ringwood.

It was reported stolen from the Dorset park on Monday. Its trailer was later found badly vandalised.

The charity said it was "truly devastated".

Manager Sarah Evans said all its bookings for the summer had been cancelled following the theft.

"This project, which is funded by donations and run by volunteers, makes such a difference to the lives of those who use it.

"We are now left having to disappoint the very people that benefit from this wonderful activity - it is just heartbreaking."

Police are investigating the theft. No arrests have been made.