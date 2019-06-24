Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Phyldon Close on 17 December

A man has pleaded guilty to killing his step-grandfather who died from multiple head injuries after being attacked.

Charles Taylor, 82, was found injured at his home in Phyldon Close, Poole, Dorset, on 17 December. He died in hospital 15 days later.

Matty Locks denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Locks, 27, who appeared in court carrying a comfort blanket, will be sentenced on 5 August.

Locks, of Ashley Road, was remanded in custody.

Adam Feest QC, defending, told Winchester Crown Court adjournment would allow time for consideration of a hospital order.

Judge Keith Cutler said there had been a "complex relationship between this defendant and the deceased".