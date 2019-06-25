Pedestrian, 93, dies after being hit by car in Wimborne
A 93-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car as she was out walking.
She was struck by a white Chevrolet Trax on Allenview Road, Wimborne, Dorset at 13:51 BST on Monday.
The woman, from Ferndown, was taken to Poole Hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, but died in the early hours, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
Sgt Nikki Burt said: "Our thoughts are with this woman's family and friends at this very difficult time."
Dorset Police said the driver of the car, a woman from Hampshire, was uninjured.