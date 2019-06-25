Image copyright Google Image caption Albert Road in Bournemouth was cordoned off after the attack

Five more boys have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bournemouth which left two men injured.

The victims were attacked in the pedestrian area of Old Christchurch Road at about 00:45 BST on 15 June.

Police said a group of teenagers chased four men in their 20s, and two suffered stab wounds to their legs.

Two boys aged 14, two aged 15 and one aged 16 were held on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

They, along with another 14-year-old boy previously arrested on suspicion of the same charge, have been released while inquiries continue.

The injuries sustained by the two men were not life-changing or life-threatening, Dorset Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the attack, which happened near the junction with Albert Road, to come forward.