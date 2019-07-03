Dorset

Christchurch house fire: Blaze spreads to neighbouring properties

  • 3 July 2019
Fire crews at Oak Road in Christchurch Image copyright Andrew Lambon
Image caption Neighbours have been told to keep doors and windows closed

A fire which started in a house in Christchurch has spread to neighbouring homes, a garage and a camper van.

Seventy firefighters have been tackling the blaze at a house in Oak Avenue and two properties in Chestnut Avenue.

All occupants of the houses have been accounted for, the fire service said. Neighbours were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Fifteen crews from 10 stations, as well as an aerial ladder platform and support vehicles were in attendance.

Crews were initially called to the two-storey house, near Iford Bridge, at about 19:10 BST.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were drawing water from the nearby river.

It said it was receiving help from both Hampshire and Devon & Somerset's fire services, as well as police and the council.

Image copyright Andrew Lambon
Image caption All occupants of the houses have been accounted for
Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption The fire service said the fire had spread to adjacent properties and a number of garages

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites